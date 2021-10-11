﻿
News / Nation

Crypto mining added to list for investment ban

Reuters
  00:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-11       0
Regulators in China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining this year, with the country's central bank vowing to purge illegal cryptocurrency activities last month.
Reuters
  00:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-11       0

China has added cryptocurrency mining to a draft list of industries in which investment is restricted or prohibited, a document released by the state planner showed on Friday.

The "negative list" details sectors and industries that are off-limits to both Chinese and foreign investors.

Regulators in China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining this year, with the country's central bank vowing to purge illegal cryptocurrency activities last month.

The state planner also said it was halting the investment of "non-public" capital into a variety of publishing activities, including live broadcasts, news-gathering, editing and broadcasting entities and the operation of news.

Non-public capital cannot be involved in the introduction of news released by overseas entities or summits and award selection activities in the field of news and public opinion, the National Development and Reform Commission added.

The draft 2021 list of industries in which investment is either restricted or prohibited has been cut to 117, the NDRC said, down from 123 in 2020.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     