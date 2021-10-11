Chinese mainland reports 25 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among these cases, 14 were reported in Yunnan, four in Shandong, three in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.