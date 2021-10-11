2 dead, 12 missing after bus falls into river in N China's Shijiazhuang

Two people died after being rescued and 12 remain missing after a bus fell into a river on Monday in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province.

CCTV

Two people died after being rescued and 12 remain missing after a bus fell into a river on Monday in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, according to provincial authorities.

A total of 39 people have been rescued from the water as search and rescue operations continue.

The bus fell into a river at about 7:00 am on Monday, with 51 people on board.

The driver has been held by local police and an investigation is ongoing.