2 dead, 12 missing after bus falls into river in N China's Shijiazhuang
Two people died after being rescued and 12 remain missing after a bus fell into a river on Monday in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, according to provincial authorities.
A total of 39 people have been rescued from the water as search and rescue operations continue.
The bus fell into a river at about 7:00 am on Monday, with 51 people on board.
The driver has been held by local police and an investigation is ongoing.