China's public security ministry sends response unit to site of Hebei bus accident

Following reports that a shuttle bus plunged into a river in north China's Hebei Province on Monday, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has sent a working unit to assist with emergency response efforts on-site.

The working unit will guide efforts to investigate and handle the accident, the MPS said.

A shuttle bus carrying 51 people fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang at approximately 7 am on Monday.

Thirty-nine people have been pulled from the river, two of whom died after emergency medical treatment failed, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The bus driver is now in custody, and medical response, accident investigation and rescue efforts are underway, the MPS said.

The MPS has also urged local public security authorities to make all-out efforts to assist with the continued rescue and handle the aftermath of the accident, investigating its cause and effectively safeguarding public security and property.