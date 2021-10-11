UN conference sheds light on China biological diversity feats

Take a look at China's 10 national parks, which focus on protecting the Siberian tiger and Amur leopard, giant panda, rainforests and ecosystems in mountainous areas.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, kicked off in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Monday.

China has achieved remarkable progress in fulfilling obligations for biodiversity conservation, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office last week.

So far, the nation has launched pilot national park projects to maintain the authenticity and completeness of its natural ecological systems and protect its biodiversity.

The 10 national parks focus on protecting the Siberian tiger and Amur leopard, giant panda, rainforests and ecosystems in mountainous areas. They cover 12 provinces and their total size exceeds 220,000 square kilometers, occupying some 2.3 percent of China's land area.

In recent years, China has done well on biodiversity protection. The number of captive pandas has grown, having been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on the extinction risk species list. The wild population of Hainan gibbon has risen from no more than 10 in two groups 40 years ago to 35 in five groups. On the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the population of Tibetan antelopes is on the rise.

Giant Panda National Park

Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park

Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park

Nanshan National Park

Potatso National Park

Qilian Mountain National Park

Qianjiangyuan National Park

Sanjiangyuan National Park

Shennongjia National Park

Wuyishan National Park