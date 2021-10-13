﻿
News / Nation

Woman imprisoned for insulting posts about war heroes

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Beijing's Dongcheng District People's Court has sentenced a woman to seven-month imprisonment for infringement on the reputation of martyrs and heroes.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0

Beijing's Dongcheng District People's Court on October 12 sentenced a woman to seven-month imprisonment for infringement on the reputation of martyrs and heroes.

The woman, surnamed Xu, posted two posts insulting war martyr Dong Cunrui, a 19-year-old soldier who lifted a package of explosives with his left hand and pulled the fuse with his right to demolish an enemy blockhouse in 1948 during a battle in the War of Liberation.

The posts were read over 90,000 times on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The court ordered Xu to apologize publicly on national media platforms within 10 days from the effective judgment date.

The court held that heroes and martyrs are the backbone of the Chinese nation and an important embodiment of the country's core values.

Xu's behavior constitutes a crime against the reputation and honor of these heroes and martyrs.

Earlier, online influencer Luo Changping was under investigation for allegedly insulting the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers army during the Korean War (1950-53) in an online post.

Insulting and defaming heroes and martyrs is a crime in China, according to an amendment to the law that went into effect on March 1. Serious offenders will be sentenced to a maximum of three-year imprisonment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     