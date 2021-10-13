Passion, passion and passion: It's never too old to dance

A group of women with an average age of 55 from a ballet corps in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, have grown old but remained young at heart.

Imaginechina

Imaginechina

One is never too old for the love of beauty. A group of women with an average age of 55 from a ballet corps in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, have grown old but remained young at heart.

The province's only ballet corps for the elderly, affiliated with the cultural center in the city's Jinshui District, was established in March 2017 with 18 members who are learning ballet for the first time.

Imaginechina

The oldest member, Long Jing, 64, said her teenage dream of ballet was reawakened when she saw the recruitment notice last year. The corps leader, Du Youling, 60, would stand on her toes to imitate ballet moves at home when she was young and never expected that she could bring back her childhood dream after retirement.

They said they would like to dance as long as their health conditions permit, as long as the activity isn't too demanding.

The group has now grown to 24 members.