Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 imported ones and one local infection, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, six were reported in Yunnan, three in Tianjin, two each in Shandong, Guangdong and Guangxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Henan and Hubei, according to the commission, adding that Inner Mongolia reported one local infection.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.