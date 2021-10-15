Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among these cases, three were reported in Yunnan, two each in Tianjin and Henan, and one each in Shanghai, Guangxi and Shaanxi, the commission said, adding that three of the new cases were previously asymptomatic cases.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.