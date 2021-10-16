Travel permit renewal more convenient for Hong Kong, Macau residents on Chinese mainland

By Oct.10, Chinese mainland public security authorities had renewed or replaced 75,000 mainland travel permits for HK and Macau residents who study, work or live on the mainland.

By October 10, Chinese mainland public security authorities had renewed or replaced 75,000 mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents who study, work or live on the mainland, the National Immigration Administration said Saturday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong and Macau residents could only apply for a mainland travel permit in the two special administrative regions. To guard against the risks of cross-border infection and for the convenience of people in need, the immigration administration departments of mainland public security agencies have since October 10, 2020, been authorized to process the renewal and replacement of mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Applicants are now able to go to any eligible public security authority above the county level for relevant services, the NIA said, adding that online services and other favorable measures are in place.