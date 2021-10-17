﻿
Young people in Hong Kong should better grasp development opportunities in mainland: finance chief

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-10-17
Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said Hong Kong's economic development is inseparable from the country, and young people in Hong Kong should better grasp the development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong's development has always been closely linked to the country, Chan said in a blog post on Sunday, noting that the income of mainland residents will continue to grow, and the higher consumption power would bring a considerable boost to Hong Kong exports to the mainland.

According to the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development, Hong Kong is supported to promote its position as an international financial, shipping and trade center and an international aviation hub, Chan said.

The finance chief noted that the HKSAR government will continue to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a trade center by expanding its economic and trade network and seeking free trade agreements with more trading partners.

Chan said the country has given full support to Hong Kong youth to start businesses and find jobs in the mainland by introducing many policies and measures, and the HKSAR government will continue to provide support and assistance.

After the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system, Hong Kong has ushered in a new stage of governance and prosperity, Chan said.

He added that Hong Kong will integrate itself more actively into the country's overall development and achieve sustainable economic development while serving the country.

﻿
