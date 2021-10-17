﻿
Shanghai duo in Xi'an tests positive for COVID-19

Two tourists have tested positive for COVID-19 in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi Province, after earlier negative tests.
Two tourists tested positive for COVID-19 in the period from Saturday to 7am yesterday in northwest Shaanxi Province, the provincial health commission said.

The tourists, both 62 years old, are husband and wife who had traveled from Shanghai. They tested negative in Shanghai on October 8 before flying from the city and transferring at Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, for a flight to Zhangye, Gansu Province.

After that, they went on road trips in Gansu and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

On October 13, the two tested negative again in a hospital in Inner Mongolia. But two days later, the couple got abnormal results in a pool testing at Jiayuguan Hospital of Traditional Medicine in Gansu.

They left Gansu for Xi'an on October 15 with the October 13 negative result despite the Jiayuguan hospital telling them to stay put.

On October 16, the two tested positive for COVID-19 at the No. 8 People's Hospital in Xi'an and have been put under observation.


Source: SHINE
Top ﻿
     