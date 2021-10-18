China's Ningxia reports 1 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on early Monday reported one confirmed COVID-19 case returning from elsewhere of the country.

The case surnamed Ai, reported in the regional capital of Yinchuan, was a close contact of a couple who were previously tested positive for the virus in the neighboring Shaanxi Province, according to the COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters of Yinchuan.

The city is further tracing the close contacts of the case and has disinfected the related places.