Free admission to Beijing's Yuanmingyuan Park today

Yuanmingyuan Park opened to the public free of charge on Monday to commemorate the 161st anniversary of the destruction of the Old Summer Palace, China News Service reported.

Visitors can search the official Yuanmingyuan Park WeChat account or the "Yuanmingyuan Tickets" mini-program for free ticket booking.

The Old Summer Palace is in the northwestern suburbs of Beijing, adjacent to the Summer Palace, and is one of the most famous royal gardens of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The Qing emperors handled government affairs in this palace.

During the Second Opium War (1856-1860), British and French forces conquered Beijing and occupied the Old Summer Palace.

On October 18, 1860, British Commissioner James Bruce, 8th Earl of Elgin, ordered the destruction of the Old Summer Palace, covering 3.5 square kilometers, after extensive pillaging by British and French forces.

The fire lasted for over three days and turned this world-famous garden into ruins.