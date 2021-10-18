﻿
News / Nation

China's Shaanxi reports 6 COVID-19 confirmed cases

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case between Sunday and 7 am Monday.
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case between Sunday and 7 am Monday.

The seven people, five from Shanghai and two from Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, are all tourists visiting Xi'an, the provincial capital of Shaanxi that is home to the Terracotta Warriors, said the Shaanxi provincial health commission. The tour group includes three couples.

The commission reported that two of them, a couple, were diagnosed as confirmed cases on Sunday, and the other five were diagnosed as confirmed or asymptomatic cases at 2:50 am Monday.

The individuals aged between 62 and 76 are being treated at a designated hospital in Xi'an.

As of 8 am Monday, Xi'an authorities have traced 1,553 close contacts and 457 secondary close contacts of the seven people in the city, said Chen Baozhong, head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

As of 8 am, 33,777 people have been sampled for nucleic acid testing, with 20,481 showing negative results. The rest of the samples are still being tested.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     