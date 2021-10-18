China's Shaanxi reports 6 COVID-19 confirmed cases

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case between Sunday and 7 am Monday.

The seven people, five from Shanghai and two from Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, are all tourists visiting Xi'an, the provincial capital of Shaanxi that is home to the Terracotta Warriors, said the Shaanxi provincial health commission. The tour group includes three couples.

The commission reported that two of them, a couple, were diagnosed as confirmed cases on Sunday, and the other five were diagnosed as confirmed or asymptomatic cases at 2:50 am Monday.

The individuals aged between 62 and 76 are being treated at a designated hospital in Xi'an.

As of 8 am Monday, Xi'an authorities have traced 1,553 close contacts and 457 secondary close contacts of the seven people in the city, said Chen Baozhong, head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

As of 8 am, 33,777 people have been sampled for nucleic acid testing, with 20,481 showing negative results. The rest of the samples are still being tested.