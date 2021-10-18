﻿
China kicks off seasonal influenza vaccination

  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-18       0
China has kicked off annual seasonal influenza vaccination.
China has kicked off annual seasonal influenza vaccination.

Medical workers, participants of major events, vulnerable people at nursing homes and welfare houses, as well as those at child-care centers, kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools are among priority groups to promote flu vaccination, according to a document released by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

People aged 60 and above, children between six months and five years old, patients of chronic diseases, and people with high risks of infection are also key potential recipients of vaccination, said the document.

Localities are encouraged to inoculate priority population groups for free and a minimum 14-day interval is required between flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines.

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against influenza, said experts. It can significantly reduce the risks of flu infection and serious complications.

Compared with the same period of 2020, China has observed a higher level of flu activity in its southern and northern regions and a notable increase of flu activity in the southern part since September. There remains a risk where COVID-19 outbreaks might combine with the incidences of respiratory infectious diseases during the upcoming winter and spring seasons.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
