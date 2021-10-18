Parts of southwest China's Tibet braces for snowstorms

Heavy snow will likely sweep some parts of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region from now to Tuesday noon, local weather authorities said Monday.

Affected by a trough of low pressure, a vast part of the Ngari Prefecture and the city of Xigaze will be hit by heavy snow or snowstorms, the regional meteorological bureau said in a statement.

The bureau issued a yellow warning for snowstorms, adding that strong gales will come along with the heavy snow, and some low-altitude areas will see heavy rain.

Local governments should take precautions against the snowstorms, while transportation, railway, communications, and power grid departments must clear the snow and step up patrolling and the maintenance of facilities, the bureau said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.