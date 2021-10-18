﻿
Social media platform criticized for overly filtered travel pictures

China's popular life-sharing social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as Red, apologized on Sunday for misleading its users with excessively polished photos.
China's popular life-sharing social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as Red, apologized on Sunday for misleading its users with excessively polished photos uploaded by some other users.

The "fancy" blue house by the sea in southern Hainian Province on Red

What the blue house looks like in real life

The apology came after several netizens complaining over huge gaps between places they visited in person and "fancy" photos they saw on Red, feeling disappointed and fooled. One netizen found a place nothing like the photos taken at the location, saying "Red really hurts" on Weibo on October 12.

Several netizens post contrasting photos (right) after they visit, feeling fooled by the filtered pictures (left).

A stylish dessert bookstore in Wuhan recommended on Red (left) and what it looks like in real life

Red admitted in the statement posted on its official WeChat account that some photos on the platform were overly filtered. "Those photos are not marked as photographic artwork," Red said, "Visitors may feel cheated after they visit the places as they see them more as a travel guide."

Red stated that they uphold community values of "honest sharing and friendly interaction" and "ordinary people helping each other." They promised to offer more detailed information in the future with more search results, ranking lists of scenic spots, or warning lists to remind users to avoid misinformation.

