Chinese mainland reports 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Shaanxi, two in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Hunan and Ningxia.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 16 new imported cases, of which five were reported in Shanghai, four in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two in Hunan and one each in Fujian and Gansu, according to the commission.

One new suspected case, arriving from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.