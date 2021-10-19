Prisoner escapes from northeast China jail

A prison in northeast China's Jilin Province is offering a reward for clues about a criminal, named Zhu Xianjian, who escaped on October 18.

Zhu climbed over the canopy of the prison gate and ran away at around 6pm when the inmates' workday ended.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Zhu, 39, 160cm in height, has single eyelids and an oval-shaped face, the police announcement said.

He wore prison working uniform with dark clothes and trousers inside when escaping.

Anyone who provides clues to assist in his arrest will be rewarded 100,000 yuan (US$15,608), and 150,000 yuan will be rewarded for those who provide clues directly leading to his arrest.

Anyone who shelters him will be held accountable.