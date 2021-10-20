Chinese mainland reports 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, four in Gansu, and one each in Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, four in Gansu, and one each in Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia, the commission said.

Also reported were 13 new imported cases, of which seven were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Henan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.