4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings

An early-morning blast blew apart structures, destroyed vehicles in Shenyang street block in northeast China.

Liaoning Fire Department

Four persons have been killed and 47 injured when an explosion rocked a street block on Thursday morning in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local government said.

The blast occurred at around 8:20am at an restaurant on Taiyuannan Street in Heping District. Nearby buildings have been severely damaged and several floors blown away.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.

Liaoning Fire Department

A merchant in a nearby building thought the explosion was an earthquake, he told Southern Metropolis Daily.

Netizens reported that nearby cars on the road had been destroyed.



A dashboard camera recorded heavy black smoke rising into the air.