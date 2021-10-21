﻿
News / Nation

4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0
An early-morning blast blew apart structures, destroyed vehicles in Shenyang street block in northeast China.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0
4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings
Liaoning Fire Department

Firefighters inspect the explosion site in Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings

Buildings are badly damaged during the severe blast.

Four persons have been killed and 47 injured when an explosion rocked a street block on Thursday morning in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local government said.

The blast occurred at around 8:20am at an restaurant on Taiyuannan Street in Heping District. Nearby buildings have been severely damaged and several floors blown away.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.

4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings
Liaoning Fire Department

Streets around the blast site are scattered with debris.

4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings

A dashboard camera catches the moment the explosion happened.

A merchant in a nearby building thought the explosion was an earthquake, he told Southern Metropolis Daily.

Netizens reported that nearby cars on the road had been destroyed.

A dashboard camera recorded heavy black smoke rising into the air.

4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings

A pet cat is startled when the explosion happened.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     