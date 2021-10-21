4 dead, 47 injured as explosion rips through buildings
Four persons have been killed and 47 injured when an explosion rocked a street block on Thursday morning in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local government said.
The blast occurred at around 8:20am at an restaurant on Taiyuannan Street in Heping District. Nearby buildings have been severely damaged and several floors blown away.
The cause of the blast is being investigated.
A merchant in a nearby building thought the explosion was an earthquake, he told Southern Metropolis Daily.
Netizens reported that nearby cars on the road had been destroyed.
A dashboard camera recorded heavy black smoke rising into the air.