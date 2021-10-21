China mulls over raising qualifications for teachers

China is considering raising qualifications for teachers in a proposed revision to the Teachers Law, minister of education Huai Jinpeng said Thursday.

Teachers will need higher educational requirements, Huai stated when delivering a report to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

An assessment process will be established to examine teachers' professional qualifications, Huai added.

The draft revision proposes establishing a system of salary distribution according to work and performance and improving the system of awarding or disciplining teachers, he said.