Chinese mainland reports 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 11 were reported in Inner Mongolia, nine in Gansu, three in Shaanxi, two in Ningxia, and one each in Beijing, Guizhou and Qinghai, the commission said.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Yunnan, three in Guangxi, two each in Shanghai and Shandong, and one each in Liaoning, Henan, Guangdong and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.