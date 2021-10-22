﻿
Changping District in Beijing reports 4 COVID-19 infections

  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
The four people visited Ejina Banner (county) in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 12 and returned to Beijing on October 16.
Beijing's Changping District on Friday reported four positive cases of COVID-19, according to the district health commission.

The four people visited Ejina Banner (county) in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on October 12 and returned to Beijing on October 16, the commission said in a statement.

They have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment. Epidemiological investigation and nucleic acid testing are underway.

The Hongfuyuan residential community in Beiqijia Township, where the four individuals live, was listed as medium risk on Friday, the only medium-risk area for COVID-19 infections so far in Beijing.

Changping District has started nucleic acid testing, and planned to test 34,700 people in connection with the area, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, said Friday at a press conference.

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10am Thursday to 7am Friday, with 14 cases detected in Ejina Banner, according to the regional health commission.

Source: Xinhua
