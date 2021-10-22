'Prince of Piano' Li Yundi detained for soliciting

The acclaimed musician, 39, admits to charge by Beijing police as shocked fans consider the possible end to his career.

CFP

Internationally acclaimed Chinese pianist Li Yundi has been detained by police for soliciting a prostitute in Beijing, a scandal that has shocked the nation and could possibly end his music career.

The classical pianist, dubbed the Prince of Piano, has admitted to his conduct which carries up to 15 days of administrative detention, police announced last night.

Li, 39, shot to international fame in 2000 when he won first prize in the XIV Chopin International Piano Competition at the age of 18. The win made him the youngest and first Chinese winner of the prestigious event. Since then he has long been regarded as a leading exponent of Chopin's music.

The China Musicians Association said today that, due to the disgrace, it had revoked his membership.

China Association of Performing Arts reprimanded him for his "unlawful and immoral behavior," urging a boycott of him among member companies.

"Talent is not an amulet. Some so-called 'celebrities' frequently challenge social conscience, morality and even laws," China Central Television commented today, adding that abiding by the law is the bottom line.

Li's Weibo account that has over 20 million followers is being temporarily shut down by the social media platform.

"Call Me by Fire," a popular variety show produced by Hunan TV and featuring male artists including Li, hastily removed yesterday several episodes that featured him.

These episodes have become available online today with Li's images blurred.

Li's performing career might come to an end completely, or he could be banned from the stage for several years, Fan Chen, a lawyer with Beijing Jingsh Law Firm, told CCTV.

Also, he might be required to pay huge amounts in compensation for breach of contract, said Chang Sha, a lawyer with Beijing King & Capital Law Firm, CCTV reported. He will not be allowed to participate in shows produced by TV networks or online video platforms, and shows featuring him won't be able to be aired anymore, Chang said in the report.

China's National Radio and Television Administration announced in early September a firm ban on artists who break laws, violate public order and morality and whose words and deeds are unethical.

"It's such distressing news! I am so angry," exclaimed Dan Zhaoyi, a renowned pianist and Li's teacher, when phoned yesterday by news website The Cover. Dan also said that Li is still young and hoped he would be given a chance to correct his mistakes.

The Cover

The phone calls of Li's father went unanswered.



Li has been embroiled in scandals in recent years over both his musical performances and his personal misconduct.

He was filmed urinating on the roadside in public in August 2019, behavior that was widely criticized as uneducated and in sharp contrast to his graceful and elegant manner on stage.

His performance of "Flight of the Bumble-Bee" at Beijing Workers' Stadium in 2013 was described by classical music fans as a "total disaster." Around 20 percent of the notes were not played at all and the tempo was uneven. It sounded like the pianist was missing one finger from each of his hands, fans complained.

Another major mishap occurred in October 2015 when he performed in Seoul, South Korea, in collaboration with Sydney Symphony Orchestra. He made so many mistakes when playing Chopin's "Piano Concerto No. 1, Op.11," one of his signature pieces, that the performance had to be stopped abruptly.

South Korean media reports said that it appeared as if Li had suddenly lost his memory and forgot what to play. However, he apologized two days later and his agency blamed the problem on "travel fatigue."

Li has also been frowned upon for appearing too often in all types of variety shows and seemingly deviating from his classical music career.

He was named the youngest judge of the International Chopin Competition in 2015. However, he asked for leave midway during the event to be one of the best men at the wedding of celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Yang Ying (Angelababy).

During "CHUANG2020," a talent survival show that selected future girl idol groups, Li even danced with the candidates, an act unimaginable in classical music circles.

A household name in China, Li has performed five times in the annual Spring Festival Gala hosted by CCTV, the country's most important and viewed TV extravaganza. He is regarded as being on a par with Lang Lang, another acclaimed Chinese pianist.