China maintains high pressure on gangs, organized crime

China's Ministry of Public Security has made arrangements to maintain high pressure on gangs and organized crime.

Public security organs across the country must focus on crimes that were most objected to and reported by the public. In addition, the ministry will oversee the handling of several major criminal cases involving criminal syndicates every year.

The fight against gang-related crimes should be coordinated with the anti-corruption campaign to root out their economic base, the ministry said.

Measures were urged to encourage tip-offs on such crimes and regulate investigations into such cases.

The breeding ground for organized crime and local mafias should be eliminated, and their infiltration into the primary levels must be prevented, added the ministry.

