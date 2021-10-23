﻿
Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 17 were reported in Gansu, 11 in Inner Mongolia, six in Beijing, three in Ningxia and one in Yunnan, the commission said.
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 17 were reported in Gansu, 11 in Inner Mongolia, six in Beijing, three in Ningxia and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 12 new imported cases, of which three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian and Guangxi and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shandong, Guangdong and Yunnan.

One suspected case was reported in Inner Mongolia on Friday, but no deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

Top ﻿
     