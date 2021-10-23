﻿
Is re-poured ice cream unhygienic or a way to save food?

A customer has complained that an employee of a McDonald's restaurant poured ice cream that no one had picked up back into a machine.
A customer in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, has complained that an employee of a McDonald's restaurant poured ice cream that no one had picked up back into a machine on October 19, news portal The Cover has reported.

The ice cream cones had been ordered but no one came to pick them up.

The customer said he saw the employee pouring the ice cream back while he waited at the counter.

He thinks the behavior was unacceptable, though he likes the US fast food chain a lot.

He said McDonald's had approached him, asking what his requests were. He replied he wanted nothing, but hoped the company manages its employees and products well.

McDonald's said it was the employee's personal misconduct and it is handling the issue.

However, Netizens are quite divided on this matter. Some consider this behavior very good as it saved food, but others insist it is unhygienic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
