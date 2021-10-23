China's Gansu reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Northwest China's Gansu Province reported 17 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

Northwest China's Gansu Province reported 17 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

Among the 17 people, 13 were reported in the provincial capital Lanzhou, two in the city of Zhangye, one in the city of Jiayuguan, and one in the city of Longnan, the provincial health commission said in a statement.

Out of 13, 12 of the cases in Lanzhou were in the same tourist group from southwest China's Yunnan Province.

All of the newly confirmed cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment. Gansu province now has 35 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.