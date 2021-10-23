China to draft measures to pilot property tax

The NPC Standing Committee, China's top legislature, on Saturday adopted a decision to authorize the State Council to pilot property tax reforms in certain regions

China's Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration will draft the measures for piloting the property tax and make preparations for the work as per procedure in accordance with the authorization of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress , officials of the two state organs said Saturday in an interview with Xinhua.

On the same day, the NPC Standing Committee, China's top legislature, adopted a decision to authorize the State Council to pilot property tax reforms in certain regions.