Chinese mainland reports 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, seven were reported in Inner Mongolia, six each in Gansu and Ningxia, four in Beijing, and one each in Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Zhejiang, four in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

A total of 9,503 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 9,097 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 406 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,758 by Saturday, including 564 patients still receiving treatment and 13 of them were in severe condition.

A total of 91,558 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 15 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 380 asymptomatic cases, of which 345 were imported, under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,364 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,016 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.