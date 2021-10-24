6.3-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan's Yilan: CENC

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 1:11 pm Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 60 km, was monitored at 24.55 degrees north latitude and 121.8 degrees east longitude, the center said in its statement.