6.3-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan's Yilan: CENC
13:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-24 0
6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 1:11 pm Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
13:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-24 0
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 1:11 pm Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 60 km, was monitored at 24.55 degrees north latitude and 121.8 degrees east longitude, the center said in its statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports