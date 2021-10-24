Man who taunts park tigers detained in Beijing

A tourist who broke into the white tiger enclosure at the Beijing Wild Animal Park in Daxing District on Saturday afternoon has been detained and is under investigation.

The man, surnamed Jiang, 56, had violated the rules of the park and seriously disturbed public order, they said.

He was not injured because of the multiple safety facilities in the area and timely rescue efforts by the on-site staff. The park immediately activated its emergency safety plan, and the staff moved the animals from the area by using food and throwing firecrackers.

Witnesses said the man, in a dark down jacket, got out of his car and ran across the protective slope, ignoring staff's attempts to stop him. The staff shouted to him not to move, while feeding the animals to distract them and ensure the man's safety.

But he did not obey the instructions and provoked the 11 white tigers with actions and words.