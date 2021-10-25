Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 19 were reported in Inner Mongolia, four each in Guizhou and Gansu, and two each in Beijing, Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Sunday also saw Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong and Guangxi each report one new imported case.

Inner Mongolia reported one new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

A total of 9,507 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 9,124 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 383 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,797 by Sunday, including 573 patients still receiving treatment. Among them, 20 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,588 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 10 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 380 asymptomatic cases, of which 348 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,368 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,019 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.