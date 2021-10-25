﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 19 were reported in Inner Mongolia, four each in Guizhou and Gansu, and two each in Beijing, Hebei, Hunan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Sunday also saw Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong and Guangxi each report one new imported case.

Inner Mongolia reported one new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

A total of 9,507 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 9,124 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 383 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,797 by Sunday, including 573 patients still receiving treatment. Among them, 20 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,588 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 10 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 380 asymptomatic cases, of which 348 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,368 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,019 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     