Latest update of medium- and high-risk areas on the Chinese mainland

As of 9am on October 24, there are two high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas on the Chinese mainland, according to the information published on the official app of the State Council, China's Cabinet.

The two high-risk areas are Hongfuyuan Community in Changping District, Beijing, and Dalaihubu Town, Ejina Banner, Alashan League, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The 14 medium-risk areas are in Inner Mongolia, Guizhou Province, Gansu Province and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Check the full list of these locations below:

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region 内蒙古自治区: 4

锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市锡林社区

Xilin Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League

锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市西城社区

Xicheng Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League

锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市额仁社区

Eren Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League

阿拉善盟阿拉善左旗巴彦浩特镇新华街道

Xinhua Neighborhood, Bayanhot Town, Alashan Left Banner, Alashan League

Guizhou Province 贵州省: 2

遵义市汇川区仁和苑小区

Renheyuan Community, Huichuan District, Zunyi

遵义市汇川区东方湘江湾小区

Oriental Xiangjiangwan Community, Huichuan District, Zunyi

Gansu Province 甘肃省: 5

兰州市城关区云祥小区

Yunxiang Community, Chengguan District, Lanzhou

兰州市城关区雁北路天庆丽舍小区

Tianqiang Lishe Community, Yanbei Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou

张掖市 甘州区锦绣嘉苑

Jingxiu Jiayuan Community, Ganzhou District, Zhangye

张掖市 甘州区龙王庙小区

Longwangmiao Community, Ganzhou District, Zhangye

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region 宁夏回族自治区: 3

银川市兴庆区太阳都市花园小区



Taiyang Dushi Huayuan Community, Xingqing District, Yinchuan

银川市西夏区物华兴洲苑小区

Wuhua Xingzhouyuan Community, Xixia District, Yinchuan

银川市 金凤区森林半岛小区

Senlin Bandao Community, Jinfeng District, Yinchuan