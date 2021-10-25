Latest update of medium- and high-risk areas on the Chinese mainland
As of 9am on October 24, there are two high-risk areas and 14 medium-risk areas on the Chinese mainland, according to the information published on the official app of the State Council, China's Cabinet.
The two high-risk areas are Hongfuyuan Community in Changping District, Beijing, and Dalaihubu Town, Ejina Banner, Alashan League, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The 14 medium-risk areas are in Inner Mongolia, Guizhou Province, Gansu Province and the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
Check the full list of these locations below:
Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region 内蒙古自治区: 4
锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市锡林社区
Xilin Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League
锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市西城社区
Xicheng Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League
锡林郭勒盟二连浩特市额仁社区
Eren Community, Erenhot, Xilin Gol League
阿拉善盟阿拉善左旗巴彦浩特镇新华街道
Xinhua Neighborhood, Bayanhot Town, Alashan Left Banner, Alashan League
Guizhou Province 贵州省: 2
遵义市汇川区仁和苑小区
Renheyuan Community, Huichuan District, Zunyi
遵义市汇川区东方湘江湾小区
Oriental Xiangjiangwan Community, Huichuan District, Zunyi
Gansu Province 甘肃省: 5
兰州市城关区云祥小区
Yunxiang Community, Chengguan District, Lanzhou
兰州市城关区雁北路天庆丽舍小区
Tianqiang Lishe Community, Yanbei Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou
张掖市 甘州区锦绣嘉苑
Jingxiu Jiayuan Community, Ganzhou District, Zhangye
张掖市 甘州区龙王庙小区
Longwangmiao Community, Ganzhou District, Zhangye
Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region 宁夏回族自治区: 3
银川市兴庆区太阳都市花园小区
Taiyang Dushi Huayuan Community, Xingqing District, Yinchuan
银川市西夏区物华兴洲苑小区
Wuhua Xingzhouyuan Community, Xixia District, Yinchuan
银川市 金凤区森林半岛小区
Senlin Bandao Community, Jinfeng District, Yinchuan