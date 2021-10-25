﻿
News / Nation

Justice bureau chief removed for sending profane text message

  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-10-25
The Party chief of a north China county's justice bureau has been removed from office following an investigation into a profane text message he sent.
  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-10-25

The Party chief of a north China county's justice bureau has been removed from office following an investigation into a profane text message he sent in response to an unknown complainant, a municipal-level joint investigation team announced on Monday.

Yin Huiqiang, Party chief of the Justice Bureau in Pingshan County, Hebei Province, replied "Go to hell" in a text message on September 12 to a woman surnamed Guan who provided a tip using her real name.

Yin explained that he mistook her message for a spam scheme containing a website link, with letters and symbols, at 1:38am.

Yin replies "Go to hell (滚)" in a text message to a complainant on September 12.

According to the investigation, Yin received the text message from Guan for the first time on his mobile phone and replied "in an oversimplified and crude way" without even clicking the link.

He was severely criticized for his misconduct, leading to his suspension by the Party committee of the province's capital city Shijiazhuang on September 14.

Guan got Yin's phone number through another acquaintance, The Beijing News reported earlier. Yin contacted Guan and apologized on September 14.

Guan told the newspaper that she sent a 1,000-word text message, introducing herself and detailing the alleged violations she was claiming, with several web links.

The violations Guan claimed have also been investigated and no dereliction of duty has been found.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

