﻿
News / Nation

Beijing tightens measures to contain COVID-19

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Beijing has unveiled new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after new local infections emerged in recent days.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Beijing tightens measures to contain COVID-19
Xinhua

An epidemic prevention and control staff member wears a protective suit before entering a community in Beijing.

Beijing has unveiled new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after new local infections emerged in recent days.

Authorities in Beijing have urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary, and restricted those in regions with new infections from entering the Chinese capital, Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, told a press briefing on Monday.

All those traveling into Beijing should have their health codes checked at their arrival airport, railway station or bus station, and those without a green health code should be barred from boarding planes, trains and buses, Xu said.

Authorities have suspended trans-provincial group tours. Local parks, theaters and museums are permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity and community recreational facilities such as chess and card rooms are temporarily closed.

Authorities have encouraged the use of video conferences to replace in-person meetings and forums to help reduce the number of people coming into Beijing, the official said.

Beijing reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case between 4pm Sunday and 3pm Monday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention. A fourth individual initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Pang said. All four cases are in Changping District.

The asymptomatic case was a close contact of the two confirmed cases. The two confirmed cases, a couple, had traveled with another two cases reported on Sunday, according to Pang.

Local health authorities are conducting epidemiological investigations and lab testing, and are tracing all close contacts, Pang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     