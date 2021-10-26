Chinese mainland reports 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 16 were reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Gansu, three each in Beijing and Ningxia, and one in Shandong, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Monday also saw 14 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai, Henan and Guangxi, and one each in Beijing, Fujian, Shandong and Sichuan.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case, which was imported from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.