Chinese mainland reports 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five in Guizhou, four each in Shandong and Gansu, three in Beijing, and two in Ningxia, the commission said.

Tuesday also saw nine new imported cases, of which two each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Fujian, Shandong and Guangxi.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, it added.