China slams US remarks on Taiwan region's participation in UN system

CGTN
  15:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
The spokesman of the Chinese embassy to the United States issued a statement voicing "strong dissatisfaction," saying Washington is blatantly challenging the one-China principle.
Saying it had been provoked, China on Tuesday made solemn representation to Washington after US Secretary State Antony Blinken urged United Nations members to support Taiwan's participation in the UN system.

Regarding the Taiwan question, the UN system, its agencies and secretariat should abide by the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758, the statement said.

"The United Nations is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign states. Resolution 2758 adopted by the General Assembly in 1971 has solved once and for all the issue of the PRC's representation in the UN in political, legal and procedural terms," it said. "The system, agencies and the Secretariat of the UN should abide by the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758 when dealing with Taiwan-related affairs."

About 180 countries including the U.S., recognize that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the participation of the Taiwan region in activities of international organizations must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, the statement said.

"We urge the U.S. side to adhere to the one-China principle and provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques and abide by Resolution 2758," it said

The spokesperson also urged the U.S. to stop making irresponsible and erroneous remarks and take concrete actions to maintain the overall situation of Sino-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.


Source: CGTN   Editor: Guo Jiayi
