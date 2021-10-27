China tightens limits on skyscraper construction

China has imposed strict restrictions upon the construction of new skyscrapers, two state organs have said.

The country prohibits the approval of buildings taller than 250 meters, and strictly restricts those taller than 150 meters in any city whose urban population is below 3 million, according to a recent circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

In cities with an urban population of above 3 million, the construction of buildings above 500 meters is banned, and buildings taller than 250 meters can only be built under strict restrictions.

Any residential building taller than 80 meters or public building taller than 100 meters must meet local firefighting standards, so as to be approved for construction, the circular said.

It also banned skyscraper construction in historic neighborhoods, heritage sites and areas with heavy traffic.