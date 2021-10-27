﻿
News / Nation

Doctors convicted for improper handling of COVID-19 cases

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
Two doctors in Anhui Province have been sentenced to a year and three months in prison for violating rules on pandemic prevention, causing the spread of virus.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  20:06 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0

Two doctors in Anhui Province have been sentenced to a year and three months imprisonment for violating rules on pandemic prevention, causing the spread of coronavirus in the city of Lu'an in May, The Paper reported on Tuesday, citing the people's court in the city's Yu'an District.

A senior doctor surnamed Zhou from the emergency department of Lu'an Civil Hospital failed to carry out prompt clinical triage protocol, quarantine methods and nucleic acid testing for a patient with a fever surnamed Zhang, the report said.

Zhang later turned out to be the first confirmed patient during the outbreak in Lu'an in May. Zhang's 36 close contacts and six secondary close contacts have not been immediately quarantined, which has resulted in an increase of 165 close contacts and 322 secondary close contacts from May 8 to 13.

A certified doctor surnamed Ou treated a case of fever with transfusion therapy at a retail store named Kids' Toys which is operated by his wife and located on Qiyun Road W. The toy store is not a medically licensed facility. Ou failed to report the case and administer a nucleic acid test to the patient after he was fully aware of the fever symptoms.

The patient's 142 close contacts and 38 secondary contacts were also not properly quarantined, leading to a surge of 59 close contacts and 290 secondary contacts from May 11 to 13.

The violations brought about eight confirmed cases in the city, 12 asymptomatic carriers, and 5,423 close and secondary contacts.

Zhou and Ou both committed the crime of impairing infectious disease prevention.

According to the country's pandemic control regulations, medical and health agencies or institutions offering medical services should register and report patients with fever as well as people purchasing anti-fever medicines. Those who conceal cases, make false reports, or fail to report cases will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     