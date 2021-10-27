China to keep record of off-campus training institutions

China will soon have a comprehensive record of all off-campus training institutions in the country, the educational authority announced Wednesday.

In a circular, the Ministry of Education has tasked all educational authorities in provincial-level regions with confirming the exact number of off-campus training institutions in their respective areas, and ensuring all of them are registered with the ministry's online platform for after-school training management.

The authorities should then verify the information of the registered institutions and find out whether each of them is still in operation.

These tasks ought to be accomplished by November 15, noted the ministry, adding that it will randomly check the results starting mid-November.

Previously, Chinese authorities rolled out a series of strict regulations to deal with after-school training and ease the burden of students undergoing compulsory education.

In late May this year, authorities ordered comprehensive management of off-campus training institutions and a stepped up crackdown on unlawful operations, false advertising, profiteering, and improper links with schools.