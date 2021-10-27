Beijing police crack down on breaches of COVID prevention rules

Beijing Police have caught 24 people for impeding COVID-19 prevention and control work, investigated 19 people, and given 13 administrative punishments, said Pan Hongxu, the spokesperson for the Beijing Police, in a news briefing on the pandemic control on Tuesday.

Police gave examples of people who disrupted pandemic control and prevention work, such as a man surnamed Chen, 31, who tried to sneak into the Hongfu apartment complex from the underground parking lot on Monday, knowing the complex has been listed as a high-risk area.

When confronted by the complex's pandemic control and prevention worker, Chen disobeyed their order and hit one of the staff. Chen has been detained by the police in Changping District and placed on file for criminal investigation.

A man surnamed Han, 39, tried to use other people's health codes to hide the fact that he had been to high-risk area when passing the Yongle checkpoint in Yongzhou District last Sunday. Han was caught on the spot by police.

On Monday, a man surnamed Qu, 42, refused to wear a mask while boarding a bus at the Shuitun bus station in the Changping District. He then hit one of the staff. Qu has been detained by the Changping District police.

A male chess and poker room manager, 47, was detained by the Daxing District police on Tuesday for opening the venue against the district's notice to close it.

On October 19, a man surnamed Wang, 39, organized 53 residents from his neighborhood for a one-day bus tour in neighboring Hebei Province.

The bus driver didn't register the 53 passengers' health codes. One of the passengers had been to a high-risk area on October 22 and he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days later.

The Changping Police have conducted a criminal investigation into Wang and Han.