Chinese mainland reports 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Gansu, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Beijing, two in Ningxia, and one each in Heilongjiang, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said.

Wednesday also saw 16 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Zhejiang, three in Henan, two in Fujian and one each in Beijing, Hubei and Guangxi.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, it added.