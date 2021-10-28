﻿
Livestream selling wine from work gets official suspended

"I violate the discipline, but not the law," a Jiangsu Province urban bureau deputy chief said in his defence as district investigation continues.
The deputy chief of an urban management bureau in Xuzhou City of Jiangsu Province has been suspended for doing livestream broadcasts to sell wine during office hours, People.cn reported on Thursday.

The commission for discipline inspection in the city's Quanshan District received an online report on September 12 that Zhu Shouxu played games and livestreamed to make money during work hours.

Despite being still under an investigation launched on October 20, Zhu livestreamed at work on Monday, saying "I violate the discipline, but not the law."

Zhu livestreams to sell wine during work hours.

Zhu explained that he was trying to pay off a debt by selling wine as he held nearly 500,000 yuan (US$78,145) in bank guarantees for a friend.

A video clip showed Zhu sitting in front of piles of wine jars, with attached web links selling white wine.

He is currently under further investigation and the outcome will be disclosed to the public, the bureau said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
