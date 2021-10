Beijing reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 3 pm Thursday to 2pm Friday.

The two cases were reported in Changping District, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing on Friday.

Bejing has so far reported a total of 27 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak, Pang said.