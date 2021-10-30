Chinese mainland reports 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 26 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Gansu, two in Beijing, and one in Ningxia, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 26 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Gansu, two in Beijing, and one in Ningxia, the commission said.

Friday also saw 19 new imported cases, including seven previously reported asymptomatic carriers, it said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case.

All the cases were registered in Aihui District in the city of Heihe.

By Friday, Heilongjiang had a total of 36 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one locally transmitted asymptomatic case, and two imported cases.