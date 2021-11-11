﻿
China, US issue joint declaration on enhancing climate action

  08:27 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
China and the United States on Wednesday released the China-US Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing COP26.
China and the United States on Wednesday released the China-US Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The two sides said they appreciated the work done so far and pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. On the basis of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities as well as taking into account national conditions, enhanced climate action will be taken to effectively address the climate crisis.

The two sides agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation on climate change between the two countries and the multilateral processes.

